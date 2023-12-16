Left Menu

ISL: We are getting better with every game, asserts Chennaiyin FC head coach Coyle

The Marina Machans registered a comfortable 2-0 win in their last match against Bengaluru FC and are currently sitting in sixth position with a total of 12 points.

ISL: We are getting better with every game, asserts Chennaiyin FC head coach Coyle
Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle (Photo: Chennaiyin FC). Image Credit: ANI
Confident after an impressive victory, Chennaiyin FC are ready to face Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday and head coach Owen Coyle asserted that the team is getting better with every game in the tournament. The Marina Machans registered a comfortable 2-0 win in their last match against Bengaluru FC and are currently sitting in sixth position with a total of 12 points.

"After the initial games, I consistently emphasized the inevitability of things falling into place. I acknowledged our repetitive commitment to the idea that the longer we work together, the better we would become", commented Coyle ahead of the match. "Despite the trials and tribulations we've had, with some big players missing games for us and injuries and different things, the team persevered. So it's a credit to the group that they continue to work hard. While we're still far from reaching my desired standards, we are improving and getting better with every game," he added.

On being asked about the team's performance throughout the season the Scotsman said, "Well, you will be judged over 22 games in ISL. We are talking about the sixth spot and obviously, some teams will have good starts, but they won't sustain over 22 games. There's going to be peaks and lows for everybody. It's never over 10 games for us and we'll be judged over 22 matches, so, that's our body of work, given that we have a completely different model from anybody else." Chennaiyin have faced Punjab once in ISL and registered a heavy 5-1 win, however, the head coach still won't take the opponent lightly in the upcoming match.

"Even in the recent match against Kerala, they demonstrated their potential as formidable adversaries. Despite Kerala creating a chance or two, Punjab showcased their commendable organization and relentless work ethic," stated the 57-year-old tactician. "However, they are aware that we are currently in a strong position, having proven our quality in previous encounters. While we hold them in high regard, acknowledging their coach's terrific job and their ongoing growth, we recognize the challenges they pose with returning players. Without a doubt, they remain a significant threat, and we approach the upcoming match with the utmost respect," he added. (ANI)

