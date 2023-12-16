India win women's bilateral cricket series for blind 4-1, beat Nepal by 8 wickets in final T20

In a resounding display of dominance, Team India clinched the series 4-1 over Nepal with a win in the dead rubber on Friday here at Police Gymkhana Cricket Ground in the first-ever Fedfina Women's Bilateral Cricket Series for the Blind 2023. Simu Das' 52 and a combined batting effort by the Indian women's team helped the hosts register a comfortable win over Nepal in the fifth T20 on Friday. Nepal scored 153/6 in the allotted 20 overs after Binita Pun's batting dominance, however, India chased down the target quite easily, defeating the visitors by 8 wickets. Simu Das was adjudged the player of the match.

India had already won the series (3-1) on Thursday when Nepal faced defeat in the fourth T20. Starting the series, India registered two consecutive wins but Nepal came back in the third T20. India then went on to win two consecutive games, registering a dominant 4-1 series victory. Having faced a 1-3 series defeat in Nepal earlier this year, the Women in Blue were determined to turn the tide this time. And for the series, the women's squad underwent an intensive 22-day cricket coaching camp which started on November 20, 2023, at CBD Belapur, Maharashtra.

Coming to the match, put into bat first, Nepal scored 153/6 following Binita Pun's fifty. Captain Gita Paudal also scored 40 in 39 balls to help Nepal reach a respectable score after the side lost early wickets in the first seven overs. Having already won the series it was a dead rubber game but Indian team gave their all in winning the last match. While Simu Das led the charge with a fifty, Ravanni, Basanti Hansda and Ganga Kadam contributed with 28, 23 and 22 respectively.

Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar- Chairman, CABI, Anila Rajneesh - Chief Human Resource Officer - Fedfina, Vikas M Srivastva - Chief Business Officer - Fedfina, from Abhay Hadap, Apex Council Member and Tournament Coordinator Affiliate to Mumbai Cricket Association, Pawan Gimire - President, Cricket for the Blind in Nepal, E John David- Director, Global Development - WBC, and Pankaj Chaudary- President, Cricket Association for the Blind in Maharashtra were present to cheer and congratulate the teams on their outstanding performance. Speaking on the occasion Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar- Chairman, CABI said "It was a great support received from Fedfina to organize the first ever Women's Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2023. CABI would like to organize every year a bilateral with Nepal during the same time to promote cricket for the Blind.''

Responding to Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, Pawan Gimire, President, Cricket for the Blind in Nepal confirmed that Nepal will organize the Bilateral every year too at Nepal in the month of April. Vikas M Srivastva - Chief Business officer - Fedfina congratulated both the teams and said that Fedfina will continue to collaborate in promoting cricket for the Blind.

The player of the series in B1 Category was awarded to Simu Das, B2 Category to Mankeshi Chaudhary, B3 Category to Binita Pun. The runner-up trophy was presented to Nepal Cricket Team for the Blind. Indian Women's Cricket Team captain Varsh U lifted the trophy. (ANI)

