Real Kashmir continue steady climb up the ladder

Real Kashmir FC extended their unbeaten run to six games as they beat Shillong Lajong FC 3-1 at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar on Saturday. The Snow Leopards made a strong start as usual, taking the lead through Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Issah in the fifth minute. Despite conceding their first goal in their six-game unbeaten run via Karim Samb of Shillong Lajong in the 16th minute, the hosts came out stronger off the blocks again after the break.

Striker Gnohere Krizo scored his fifth goal of the season to restore Real Kashmir's lead in the 55th minute before young midfielder Mohammad Inam wrapped up the three points with a 69th-minute strike. The victory has seen Ishfaq Ahmed's Real Kashmir jump to third place in the table, level on 20 points with Sreenidi Deccan and only trailing on goal difference. Shillong Lajong's second straight loss means they lose more ground on the frontrunners. Bobby Nongbet's side remain fifth with 16 points from 10 matches.

After five consecutive games in Srinagar, Real Kashmir are set to travel to Sri Bhaini Sahib to take on Delhi FC in their next encounter on December 24. Shillong Lajong will return to their comfort zone at the SSA Stadium to face Namdhari FC on December 23. (ANI)

