Oosthuizen makes 3 eagles in a third-round 65 to lead Mauritius Open in bid for back-to-back wins

Louis Oosthuizen moved into position to win on the European tour for the second straight week after making three eagles in a 7-under 65 to take the third-round lead at the Mauritius Open on Saturday.

Oosthuizen was on 14-under par for the tournament and a shot clear of fellow South African Jacques De Villiers (68), with Laurie Canter (65) a further couple of strokes back in third.

Oosthuizen's remarkable round at La Réserve Golf Links included back-to-back eagles at Nos. 5 and 6 — the latter coming when he pitched over a bunker before the ball rolled into the cup — and another eagle at the par-5 15th hole thanks to a long, uphill, right-to-left putt.

He also made four birdies and three bogeys.

Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, claimed his 10th European tour title — and first in five years — by winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship in his native country on Monday.

Sebastian Soderberg led after the second round but shot 77 to drop into 22nd place, nine strokes off the lead.

The Mauritius Open completes the swing of tournaments in Africa before the European tour takes a break until January for a string of events in the Middle East, starting with the Dubai Invitational on January 11.

