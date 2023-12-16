Left Menu

Golf-Khongwatmai takes one-shot lead into final round of Saudi Open

Boriboonsub, the Thailand Open winner last week, rallied to birdie the next three holes, and carded a three-under 68 to leave him just off the pace going into Sunday's final round. Sinnott bogeyed the sixth to lose ground, but three birdies on the back nine leaves him third, two shots behind the leader, alongside India's Veer Ahlawat and Australian Travis Smyth.

16-12-2023
Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Saudi Open at the Riyadh Golf Club, after carding a 67 on Saturday that left him on 12 under-par. Khongwatmai began his third round level with compatriot Denwit Boriboonsub and Australia's Todd Sinnott.

Khongwatmai's birdie on the 10th put him four shots ahead of Boriboonsub who double bogeyed the same hole. Boriboonsub, the Thailand Open winner last week, rallied to birdie the next three holes, and carded a three-under 68 to leave him just off the pace going into Sunday's final round.

Sinnott bogeyed the sixth to lose ground, but three birdies on the back nine leaves him third, two shots behind the leader, alongside India's Veer Ahlawat and Australian Travis Smyth. Smyth began the day five shots off the pace before six birdies on the front nine put him back in contention. He got one more birdie on the back nine to finish on seven under-par 64.

The Saudi Open, which has a $1 million prize fund, is the season-ending event on the Asian Tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

