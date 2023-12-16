Left Menu

PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 16-12-2023 19:42 IST
Veer Ahlawat, Chikka in contention in Riyadh
India's Veer Ahlawat shot a sizzling five-under 66 in the third round to race up the leader board and put himself in contention at the season-ending USD 1 million Saudi Open here on Saturday.

Veer (70, 67) , who began the week in 53rd place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, moved to Tied-third place and two shots behind Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai (68-66-67). Phachara is 12-under and overnight leader, Denwit Boriboonsub (68-66-68) is 11-under and second.

Veer is lying third and his compatriot S Chikkarangappa (71-67-66) is 9-under and Tied-sixth.

Among other Indians, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (71-67-69) is Tied-19th, Gaganjeet Bhullar (76-64-68) is T-25th and Ajeetesh Sandhu (73-70-74) is way down in T-67th place.

Veer had three birdies on the trot from the second to the fourth, but a dropped shot on sixth and a birdie on ninth meant he was 3-under for the front nine. On the back nine, he birdied 10th, 12th and 13th but bogeyed 14th and finished at 66.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

