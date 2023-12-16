Veer Ahlawat, Chikka in contention in Riyadh

India's Veer Ahlawat shot a sizzling five-under 66 in the third round to race up the leader board and put himself in contention at the season-ending USD 1 million Saudi Open here on Saturday.

Veer (70, 67) , who began the week in 53rd place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, moved to Tied-third place and two shots behind Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai (68-66-67). Phachara is 12-under and overnight leader, Denwit Boriboonsub (68-66-68) is 11-under and second.

Veer is lying third and his compatriot S Chikkarangappa (71-67-66) is 9-under and Tied-sixth.

Among other Indians, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (71-67-69) is Tied-19th, Gaganjeet Bhullar (76-64-68) is T-25th and Ajeetesh Sandhu (73-70-74) is way down in T-67th place.

Veer had three birdies on the trot from the second to the fourth, but a dropped shot on sixth and a birdie on ninth meant he was 3-under for the front nine. On the back nine, he birdied 10th, 12th and 13th but bogeyed 14th and finished at 66.

