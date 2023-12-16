"Conditions were really extreme": England's Knight reflects on challenging conditions after defeat against India

England captain Heather Knight described the conditions for the one-off women's Test against India as "extreme" at the DY Patil Sports Academy, adding that she "would be surprised" if they were replicated in the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2024 and the ODI World Cup in India in 2025. The hosts India secured a resounding victory against England by 347 runs, a record triumph margin (in terms of runs) in women's Test cricket.

"These conditions were really extreme; we have never seen that sort of spin before, that sort of dryness in the pitch. In the main formats we play - T20 and 50 overs - we are not going to get as much [turn] as that," Knight was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "Previously our issues against spin have been more [around] the ball not spinning. You'd look at the wickets Ash Gardner took in the Ashes, there weren't many that spun. My dismissal that spun but a lot was outside edge and balls that didn't spin," she added.

India batted first and scored 428, with four batters collecting half-centuries. However, when England batted in the afternoon, they were bundled out for 136, with offspinner Deepti Sharma taking 5 for 7 in just 5.3 overs. England were bowled out for 136 and 131 respectively. "These conditions were extreme, and I'd be surprised if we face those again unless we play another Test in India in the near future, which I am not sure is in the plan. We want to get better in the conditions we might face in Bangladesh. Spin does dominate in the women's game, and if we can improve that it will give us a big advantage," the England captain said.

Deepti Sharma became the second Indian player after Shubhangi Kulkarni to grab 5-wickets and slam a fifty in the same Test. Her cumulative match figures, were 9/39 to go with 87 runs. The all-rounder was awarded the Player of the Match award for her returns. Deepti took nine wickets in the match, including four in the second innings after a five-wicket haul in the first. On the other hand, England's top spinner Sophie Ecclestone struggled, taking only five wickets in the innings.

Deepti took nine wickets in the match, including four in the second innings after taking five in the first. On the other hand, England's star spinner Sophie Ecclestone struggled, taking only five wickets in the innings. The rough region outside the right-handers' off made it a little easier for offspinners - England's Charlie Dean picked up four wickets in the second innings - but not for left-arm spinners against right-handers, according to Knight.

"The way Deepti bowled, she was very threatening. The offspinners for both teams felt more threatening because there was a lot more deterioration of the pitch. The left-armers to right handers had to bowl more in the less trafficked areas, so it was harder to get sharp spin. She bowled well and a very attacking line and made it very attacking line and made it tricky for us," she said. "Sophie is coming back from a surgery and the expectation on her is so high. She is so brilliant, she is the best spinner in the world. The expectation from our side and also from herself - she puts a lot of expectation on herself - which is why she is so good. It was hard for her. When she was bowling to the right-handers, she was bowling on the best part of the pitch that hasn't had a lot of traffic on. The threat was more to the left-arm spinners to the left-handers, which she bowled very well to," Knight added. (ANI)

