PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 20:13 IST
National Billiards & Snooker: Sourav Kothari-Md Hussain Khan to battle it out in semis
Sourav Kothari (PSPB) will meet Md Hussain Khan (RSPB) in the semi-finals of the 15-Red snooker event at the ongoing National Billiards & Snooker Championships here.

In Saturday's quarterfinal, Kothari prevailed over Anurag Giri (Madhya Pradesh) 5-3 (69-35, 8-96, 78-9, 50-82, 65-9, 19-61, 67-44, 65-6), whereas Hussain trounced Sunny Choudhary (Delhi) 5-3 (80-2, 79-42, 68-59, 55-79, 42-50, 8-82, 63-52, 65-23).

Also, Shoaib Khan (Dekhi) edged past Rayaan Razmi (Maharashtra) 5-4, having stunned defending champion Kamal Chawla (RSPB) in the pre-quarterfinal.

He will be taking on Paras Gupta (UP), as the latter had it easy over Shabaaz Khan (Maharashtra) 5-1 (61-59, 55-67, 90-10, 74-42, 82-57, 107-19).

Earlier during the day, teenager Natasha Chethan (Karnataka) won her maiden sub-junior girls’ billiards crown, as she defeated Aanya Patel (Gujarat) 143-107.

The 15-year-old happened to be a semi-finalist at the IBSF Women’s Under-21 World Snooker Championships in Riyadh back in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

