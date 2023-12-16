Puneri Paltan decimate table toppers Bengal Warriors in record-breaking PKL clash

Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-12-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 21:53 IST
Puneri Paltan registered their first win of the season with a massive 49-19 win over Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Saturday.

The Paltan army, which went down to the Haryana Steelers on Friday night, never let the opponent raiders settle and their 24 tackle points is now a new record for a team in a single PKL match. The home side headed into the strategic time-out with a slender 7-6 advantage and built on it with an excellent SUPER TACKLE to grab three points off Maninder.

The Warriors buckled after their slow start and upped the ante in the final minutes of the first half. A second SUPER RAID in the game for Maninder eliminated Abinesh, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Pankaj Mohite, but Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar's fighting attitude got them two consecutive SUPER TACKLES.

. Such was their defensive prowess in front of a boisterous home crowd that the Pune team managed 12 tackle points and just 6 raid points at the end of the first half, adding pressure on the Warriors with the score reading 20-12.

The side from Kolkata continued to be pegged back and were ALL OUT early in the second half as the Paltan kept up their phenomenal form. Such was the domination of the Puneri men that Maninder Singh, who got 15 points in the last game, was silenced for much of the match.

For every point that the Warriors managed to score, the Paltan had the perfect answer. Left stunned by the all-round ability and the mat presence of the Puneri Paltan, the Warriors fell to a second ALL OUT late in the game, effectively ending any chances of a win for the PKL Season 7 winners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

