Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapses during Premier League match. He was carried away on a stretcher

PTI | Bournemouth | Updated: 16-12-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton was suspended midway through the second half Saturday after Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the field.

Both teams left the field while Lockyer received medical treatment for around seven minutes at the Vitality Stadium.

The 29-year-old Lockyer was eventually carried away on a stretcher. The score was 1-1 at the time.

Lockyer had fallen to the ground without any other player near him. Players from both teams were alert to the incident and called for help. Luton manager Rob Edwards also ran onto the field of play.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

