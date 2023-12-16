Left Menu

"Still choose Sourav Ganguly as my captain": Former India better Parthiv Patel

Parthiv made his debut for India at the age of 17 in 2002.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 23:10 IST
"Still choose Sourav Ganguly as my captain": Former India better Parthiv Patel
Former captain Sourav Ganguly (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India better Parthiv Patel chose the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and captain Sourav Ganguly as his captain over Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said that there will always be a soft corner for his first skipper. Parthiv made his debut for India at the age of 17 in 2002. Parthiv played 15 Test matches and 10 ODIs under Ganguly's captaincy between 2002 and 2004. Ganguly was known for backing his players.

"Today I would still choose Sourav Ganguly as my captain for sure. We've had a lot of successful captains Dhoni, Virat Kohli, everyone. But I would still choose Sourav. I think he had time for everyone though. Everyone else has been great captains as well. But I would still choose him," Parthiv Patel said during the 6th Advancement In Endourology Conference At the Forum Convention Centre. Parthiv won the IPL with CSK in 2010 before moving on to the Mumbai Indians in 2015 and 2017, where he won two more titles. Patel's quick glove work and ability as an opener made him a valuable member of both teams, contributing greatly to their successful campaigns.

"Of course, Dhoni's been great. There is no doubt about it. But when your first captain, you always have a soft corner for him. And that's exactly what I have. I've played for three years for Chennai Super Kings. I can say it, but I made my Test debut or a one-day debut before Dhoni came in. My performance went down. That's why Dhoni got picked. So I think it is a credit to him. I always said it, but there is only one opportunity you get because there are so many players around," he added. Talking about the difference between Delhi batters Gautam Gambir and Virat Kohli, Parthiv said both players are polite but the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain's style is slightly more aggressive.

"On the ground and off the ground. Virat is very polite. Gautam is also very polite. I mean, when you are playing cricket, when you want to win games for your country, there's obviously some kind of aggression that comes in. But we all love Virat Kohli. The way he celebrates and stuff. He inspires a lot of them. I've played a lot of cricket with Gautam but I would say Virat's rather slightly more aggressive," Parthiv said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023