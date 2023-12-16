Left Menu

Soccer-Nice suffer 3-1 loss at Le Havre

The night only got worse for the visitors when Mohamed Bayo converted a penalty six minutes after the break, following Loic Nego being fouled by Melvin Bard. In the final minutes of the match, a clash broke out that resulted in both Le Havre's Samuel Grandsir and Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo receiving red cards.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 23:40 IST
Nice suffered a 3-1 away loss as the typically solid defensive side struggled to contain Le Havre in their Ligue 1 clash on Saturday. Nice are in second place with 32 points, and leaders Paris St Germain will have a chance to extend their four-point advantage when they visit Lille on Sunday. Le Havre are ninth on 19 points.

Emmanuel Sabbi broke the deadlock for Le Havre after five minutes by tapping in a rebound from Nice keeper Marcin Bulka and then doubled his tally with a volley from an acute angle 10 minutes before the break. The night only got worse for the visitors when Mohamed Bayo converted a penalty six minutes after the break, following Loic Nego being fouled by Melvin Bard.

In the final minutes of the match, a clash broke out that resulted in both Le Havre's Samuel Grandsir and Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo receiving red cards. During stoppage time, Nice secured a consolation goal as Tom Louchet tapped in a cross from a short distance.

