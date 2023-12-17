Left Menu

Soccer-Sevilla sack coach Alonso after disappointing results

The 48-year-old Alonso left the Uruguay national team after failing to get the squad out of the group stage at last year's World Cup in Qatar. At Sevilla, who are 16th in the LaLiga standings, he had achieved just two wins since his appointment in October when he replaced coach Jose Luis Mendilibar. "We would like to communicate that Diego Alonso has been relieved of his duties as first-team head coach.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2023 04:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 02:18 IST
Soccer-Sevilla sack coach Alonso after disappointing results
Image Credit: Twitter (@SevillaFC_ENG)

Sevilla have dismissed former Uruguay coach Diego Alonso as manager following Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Getafe, the LaLiga club announced. The 48-year-old Alonso left the Uruguay national team after failing to get the squad out of the group stage at last year's World Cup in Qatar.

At Sevilla, who are 16th in the LaLiga standings, he had achieved just two wins since his appointment in October when he replaced coach Jose Luis Mendilibar. "We would like to communicate that Diego Alonso has been relieved of his duties as first-team head coach. We thank him for his efforts and wish him the best for the future," the club said in a statement.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023