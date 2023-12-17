Left Menu

NBA-Hall of Famer Abdul-Jabbar to have surgery after breaking hip

The 76-year-old, who won six championships and has a record six MVP titles, was the NBA's all-time leading scorer until Lebron James surpassed his record in February. "Last night, while attending a concert, Kareem suffered an accidental fall and broke his hip.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2023 04:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 03:12 IST
NBA-Hall of Famer Abdul-Jabbar to have surgery after breaking hip
Image Credit: Flickr

Former Los Angeles Lakers centre and NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will undergo surgery on Saturday after breaking his hip following a fall at a concert. The 76-year-old, who won six championships and has a record six MVP titles, was the NBA's all-time leading scorer until Lebron James surpassed his record in February.

"Last night, while attending a concert, Kareem suffered an accidental fall and broke his hip. He will be undergoing surgery today," his business partner Deborah Morales said in a statement on X. "We are all deeply grateful for all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem at the scene and the incredible medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023