Tanisha-Dhruv win mixed doubles title at Odisha Masters

Indian pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila secured the mixed doubles title at Odisha Masters Super 100 badminton tournament after eking out a thrilling three-game win over Singapore's Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica in a pulsating final here on Sunday.

Tanisha, 20, and 23-year-old Dhruv dished out a gallant fight to recover from 0-1 to outwit Hee and 17-21 21-19 23-21 in an hour and 14 minutes.

Apart from women's singles, Indian shuttlers have reached the finals of all other four categories in the last tournament of the BWF World tour calender.

Tanisha will again be in action in the women's doubles final with partner Ashwini Ponnappa, taking on the Indonesian combination of Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Allessya Rose.

Ayush Shetty and Sathish Kumar will face off next in an all Indian men's singles summit clash.

Sixth seeded Indian men's doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek K also progressed to the final and will face seventh seeded Lin Bing-Wei and Su Ching Heng of Chinese Taipei.

The BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300. One more category of the tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

Each of these tournaments offers different ranking points and prize money. The highest points and prize pool is offered at the Super 1000 level.

