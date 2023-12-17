Left Menu

Cricket-India's Singh, Khan rip through South Africa in first ODI

Indian seamers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan ripped through South Africa to bowl them out for 116 in the first One-Day International on Sunday, the host's lowest total at home in the 50-over format.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-12-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 16:19 IST
Cricket-India's Singh, Khan rip through South Africa in first ODI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Indian seamers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan ripped through South Africa to bowl them out for 116 in the first One-Day International on Sunday, the host's lowest total at home in the 50-over format. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first on the same wicket that was used in Thursday's final Twenty20 clash but the decision proved disastrous, and India exploited the seamer-friendly conditions superbly to set up a very modest chase for victory.

South Africa's previous lowest innings score on home soil was 118 against India in Pretoria in 2018. Singh picked up five wickets for 37 runs in his 10 overs and Khan took 4-27 in eight as they bowled a wicket-to-wicket line that had seven of the batters either bowled or dismissed leg before wicket.

Singh came into the match without a wicket in his three previous ODIs but had two in two balls when he dismissed Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen, both for ducks. All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo offered some resistance for South Africa with 33 from 49 balls before he became Singh’s fifth and final victim.

Khan then ripped through the middle and lower order for his career-best bowling figures in ODIs. The fixture is the first of three after the teams squared a three-match T20 series 1-1.

Both teams are missing several of their regular players, who are either injured or rested for the two-match Test series that follows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023