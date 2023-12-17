Ishan Kishan withdraws from India's Test squad for series against South Africa

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been withdrawn from the Test squad for the tour to South Africa due to personal reasons, announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday. "Ishan Kishan has requested the BCCI to be released from the upcoming Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. The wicket-keeper has subsequently been withdrawn from the Test squad," said a statement from BCCI.

The Men's Selection Committee has named KS Bharat as a replacement. Ishan has played two Tests for India, scoring 78 runs in three innings at an average of 78.00, with best score of 52*.

KS on the other hand has played five Tests, scoring 129 runs at an average of 18.42, with the best score of 44. India's squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk).

From December 26 onwards, the two-match Test series will start and will go on till January 7. The first Test will be held in Centurion from December 26 onwards while the second one will be held in Cape Town from January 7. (ANI)

