Left Menu

5 Nations Tournament: Indian women's hockey team suffers 1-2 loss to Belgium

The match was intense from the first whistle, with both teams looking to breach the defence of the other, but a goal was not forthcoming. The teams ended the first quarter on level terms.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 17:19 IST
5 Nations Tournament: Indian women's hockey team suffers 1-2 loss to Belgium
The Indian women's hockey team. (Photo- HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Indian women's hockey team lost to Belgium by 1-2 on Saturday in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023. Belgium won the match, riding on goals from Ambre Ballenghien (22') and Louise Versavel (37'). Meanwhile, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (56') scored the only goal for India. The match was intense from the first whistle, with both teams looking to breach the defence of the other, but a goal was not forthcoming. The teams ended the first quarter on level terms.

The breakthrough finally came in the second quarter as Ambre Ballenghien scored, giving Belgium the lead going into the halftime break, as per a Hockey India press release. Both teams were eager to score next and it was Louise Versavel's shot on goal, early in the third quarter which extended Belgium's lead in the contest.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team kept probing Belgium's defence in search of a goal in the last quarter. In the dying moments of the game, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke found an opening and scored, swinging the momentum in their favour. However, India failed to capitalize further. The Indian Women's Hockey Team will face Germany next on December 19.

Also, the Indian men's hockey team lost to Belgium 2-7 in their second match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 on Saturday. Abhishek and Jugraj Singh were the two goal-scorers for India. The Indian Men's Hockey Team will play Germany on December 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023