New Zealand's Tom Latham completes 4,000 runs in ODIs

Latham accomplished this milestone during New Zealand's first ODI of three-match series against Bangladesh at Dunedin.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 17:30 IST
Tom Latham. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand stand-in skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham completed 4,000 runs in ODIs on Sunday. Latham accomplished this milestone during New Zealand's first ODI of three-match series against Bangladesh at Dunedin.

In the match, Latham scored 92 in 77 balls, with nine fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 119. In 145 ODIs, Latham has scored 4,044 runs at an average of 34.86 and a strike rate of 85.75. He has scored seven centuries and 24 fifties, with the best score of 145*. He is the 12th-highest run-scorer for NZ in ODIs. The top run scorer for Kiwis in ODIs is Ross Taylor (8.607 runs).

Coming to the match, Bangladesh put the Kiwis to the field first in this 30-overs-per-side affair cut down due to rain. After being reduced to 5/2, a partnership of 171 runs for the third wicket between Latham and centurion Will Young (105 in 84 balls, with 14 fours and four sixes) brought back NZ to the game. Mark Chapman (20 in 17 balls, with one fours and two sixes) helped NZ reach 239/7 in 30 overs. Shoriful Islam (2/28) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.

In the chase of 245, a revised target given due to the DLS method in 30 overs, knocks from Anamul Haque (43 in 39 balls, with five fours), Towhid Hridoy (33 in 27 balls, with two fours and a six) and Afif Hossain (38 in 28 balls, with five fours and a six) helped Bangladesh stay in hunt, but they were bundled out for 200 runs in 30 overs. Josh Clarkson (2/24), Ish Sodhi (2/35) and Adam Milne (2/46) were the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Jacob Duffy, William O'Rourke and Rachin Ravindra got one scalp each.

Will Young was given the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

