India crush South Africa by eight wickets in opening ODI

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-12-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 17:50 IST
Arshdeep Singh. (Photo- ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
India pace bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan wreaked havoc as the KL Rahul-led visitors thrashed South Africa by eight wickets in the opening One-Day International at the Wanderers here on Sunday.

On a wicket offering pace and bounce to the quicks, Avesh returned figures of 4 for 27 in his eight overs, while left-armer Arshdeep had excellent figures of 5 for 37 in 10 overs as the Proteas were dismissed for a paltry 116 in 27.3 overs.

Sai Sudharsan (55 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (52) then struck fine half centuries to chase down the target in 16.4 overs for the loss of two wickets.

India and South Africa handed debut caps to 22-year-old top order batter B Sai Sudharsan and bowling all-rounder Nandre Burger respectively.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 116 all out in 27.3 overs (Tony de Zorzi 28, Andile Phehlukwayo 33; Arshdeep Singh 5/37, Avesh Khan 4/27).

India: 117 for 2 in 16.4 overs (Sai Sudharsan 55 not out, Shreyas Iyer 52).

