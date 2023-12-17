Left Menu

Golf-Oosthuizen claims back-to-back wins with Mauritius Open success

The South African last week claimed the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek for his first tournament success in five years, and he repeated the feat six days later with a 17 under-par score, two ahead of England’s Laurie Canter (68, 15 under-par). Oosthuizen started his final round with a one-shot lead but bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes meant he was two over for the round early on.

17-12-2023
Louis Oosthuizen completed back-to-back wins on the DP World Tour with a two-shot victory at the Mauritius Open on Sunday, overcoming early jitters to card a final round 69 at the new La Reserve Golf Club, a course he helped to design. The South African last week claimed the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek for his first tournament success in five years, and he repeated the feat six days later with a 17 under-par score, two ahead of England’s Laurie Canter (68, 15 under-par).

Oosthuizen started his final round with a one-shot lead but bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes meant he was two over for the round early on. But he regained his rhythm and managed six birdies, including on the par-five last hole, to finish in style.

"Coming here it felt like a bit of a home play because I was co-designer on the course, but the last two weeks have been really special and I hope I can repeat it in the future," Oosthuizen said. "The golf course was fresh and new, but still had its teeth and showed a lot of good holes out there. To get it ready for the tournament was an unbelievable effort by everyone."

A trio of players finished on 14 under-par in joint third, including Swede Sebastian Soderberg, who carded a masterful 63 on Sunday to roar into contention late on. He started his final round with a bogey, but sank 10 birdies over the next 17 holes.

South African Jacques de Villiers (71) and Daniel Brown (65) from England shared third spot with Soderberg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

