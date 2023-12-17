"Indian bowlers used lateral movement well," says South Africa skipper Markram after loss in 1st ODI

Following his side's eight-wicket loss to India in the first ODI, South African skipper Aiden Markram said that Indian bowlers used the lateral movement while bowling really well and put Proteas behind right from the first ball. The young Indian side delivered the first punch in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, as a five-wicket haul by Arshdeep Singh, fifties from debutant Sai Sudarshan and Shreyas Iyer helped India clinch a one-sided win at Johannesburg on Sunday.

"Tough one (the loss). We would have liked to put on a really good score batting first. Credit to their bowling attack with the lateral movement. We were not even allowed to settle and build a partnership. The problem was right from the start and could not pull things back. (Misread the pitch?) We expected it to go around a little bit. Generally in the day games it does do something for 5-7 overs, we have seen that before. But today it went along for longer and we couldn't get in and build partnerships," said Markram in the post-match presentation. "I think it comes down to individuals (on aggressive batting) When you are out there you have to assess yourself and communicate with the partner. We encourage guys to be positive but also choose smart options. We will have to assess. (Would you bat first again?) Probably not [laughs]," he added.

Coming to the match, Proteas opted to bat first. But Indian pacers Arshdeep and Avesh Khan proved that decision to be fatal for Proteas. Only De Zorzi (28 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Phehlukwayo (33 in 49 balls, with three fours and two sixes) could contribute something decent as SA was bundled out for 116 in 27.3 overs. Arshdeep (5/37) and Avesh (4/27) were the top bowlers for India. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav got one wicket for India.

In the run chase of 117, India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) early, but fifties from debutant Sai Sudarshan (55 in 43 balls, with nine fours) and Shreyas Iyer (52 in 45 balls, with six fours and a six) sealed the game for India with over 33 overs to spare. Wiaan Mulder and Andile Phehlukwayo got a wicket each.

Arshdeep took home the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

