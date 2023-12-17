Left Menu

Mumbai Khiladis name Aniket Pote as captain for Ultimate Kho Kho

Mumbai Khiladis on Sunday announced Aniket Pote as their captain for second edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho scheduled to be held in Cuttack from December 24 to January 14.The 26-year-old all-rounder is one of the most decorated players in Kho Kho circuit having produced a stellar performance at the Asian Championship earlier this year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 18:51 IST
Mumbai Khiladis name Aniket Pote as captain for Ultimate Kho Kho
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Khiladis on Sunday announced Aniket Pote as their captain for second edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho scheduled to be held in Cuttack from December 24 to January 14.

The 26-year-old all-rounder is one of the most decorated players in Kho Kho circuit having produced a stellar performance at the Asian Championship earlier this year. His performance in Season 1 also ensured him a place in the Ultimate Kho Kho Dream Team.

Pote has eight gold and five silver medals to his name at the senior nationals. ''It was an unexpected decision for me, but I am really grateful for getting this opportunity. I will give my best to repay the management's faith and take Mumbai Khiladis to greater heights,'' he said in a release.

Mumbai Khiladis have also appointed 27-year-old defender Mahesh Shinde as the vice-captain of the team. Mahesh was one of the best defenders from last season with a defending time of 15:33 minutes to his name.

Mumbai Khiladis will have 13 all-rounders in Season 2. The squad looks formidable with the addition of Sreejesh S, who was among the top five defenders from Season 1. They have also added Subhasis Santra to their ranks, along with 16-year-old Sunil Patra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023