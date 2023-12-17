Bhullar finishes tied 10th in Riyadh

Left Menu

Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar played his best round of the week with a bogey-free 6-under 65 and finished tied-10th at the USD 1 million Saudi Open here on Sunday.

Bhullar, who was T-25 after three rounds, improved by 15 spots and was the best among the Indian finishers at Riyadh Golf Club. Bhullar totalled 11-under for the week and was seven shots behind Denwit Boriboonsub of Thailand, who shot 64 in the final round for a total of 18-under 266. Boriboonsub won USD 180,000, while Henrik Stenson (67) was second at 15-under and won USD 110,000.

India’s Veer Ahlawat, who was lying T-3 after three rounds, slipped in the final round with a card of 2-over 73 and ended T-16 at 8-under.

Among other Indians, Yuvraj Sandhu (70) finished T-23 and S Chikkarangappa (74) dropped to T-32. Ajeetesh Sandhu (69) was T-65, Bhullar impressed with four birdies on the front nine and added two more on the back nine.

Boriboonsub completed a rare hat-trick of titles as he recorded a brilliant three-shot win. The 19-year-old Thai shot a final round seven-under-par 64 for a four-round-aggregate of 18-under 266.

Stenson raced through with a 65 to secure second place while Travis Smyth from Australia was third after a 67 in an event that brought to a conclusion the Asian Tour’s 23-event, USD 35 million season.

Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand, the overnight leader, signed off with a 70 and tied for fourth, five behind the brilliant young amateur Ratchanon 'TK' Chantananuwant, in with a 66, and Japan’s Jinichiro Kozuma, who closed with a 67.

