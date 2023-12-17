Left Menu

Brest moves into fourth place in the French league with win at Nantes. Lille faces leader PSG

PTI | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 21:03 IST
Brest moves into fourth place in the French league with win at Nantes. Lille faces leader PSG
  • Country:
  • France

Brest is proving the surprise team in the French league this season and moved provisionally up to fourth place after winning 2-0 at Nantes on Sunday.

Brest's fourth win in the past five games left Lille needing at least a draw at home to leader Paris Saint-Germain later Sunday to reclaim fourth spot. PSG could move seven points clear with a win.

Led by influential passer Pierre Lees-Melou, Brest scored in quick succession early in the second half through midfielder Hugo Magnetti and Benin striker Steve Mounié following a corner.

Before the game, Nantes fans held a minute's silence for a supporter from the Brigade Loire ultras group who died after being stabbed before a home game against Nice on Dec. 2.

His face was projected on the stadium's big screen at Stade de la Beaujoire and Nantes players warmed up with his name — Maxime — written on their training tops.

Before the game, his name was also carried on a giant banner held by Brigade Loire ultras and other home fans as they walked to the stadium from the location in Nantes where he was fatally stabbed during an altercation.

In other matches later Sunday, Marseille looked to continue its resurgent form with a home win against Clermont.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023