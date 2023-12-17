Brest moves into fourth place in the French league with win at Nantes. Lille faces leader PSG

Brest is proving the surprise team in the French league this season and moved provisionally up to fourth place after winning 2-0 at Nantes on Sunday.

Brest's fourth win in the past five games left Lille needing at least a draw at home to leader Paris Saint-Germain later Sunday to reclaim fourth spot. PSG could move seven points clear with a win.

Led by influential passer Pierre Lees-Melou, Brest scored in quick succession early in the second half through midfielder Hugo Magnetti and Benin striker Steve Mounié following a corner.

Before the game, Nantes fans held a minute's silence for a supporter from the Brigade Loire ultras group who died after being stabbed before a home game against Nice on Dec. 2.

His face was projected on the stadium's big screen at Stade de la Beaujoire and Nantes players warmed up with his name — Maxime — written on their training tops.

Before the game, his name was also carried on a giant banner held by Brigade Loire ultras and other home fans as they walked to the stadium from the location in Nantes where he was fatally stabbed during an altercation.

In other matches later Sunday, Marseille looked to continue its resurgent form with a home win against Clermont.

