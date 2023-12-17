Left Menu

Kudus scores two as West Ham beats Wolves 3-0 in the Premier League

The victory provisionally moved West Ham up to seventh in the table, above Manchester United, who were playing Liverpool in the days later kick off.

Mohammed Kudus scored two goals as West Ham beat Wolves 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday. Kudus struck twice in 10 first-half minutes at London Stadium and Jarrod Bowen rounded off the win after the break. The victory provisionally moved West Ham up to seventh in the table, above Manchester United, who were playing Liverpool in the day's later kick off.

Kudus had scored against Freiburg on Thursday as David Moyes' team topped its Europa League group. He fired West Ham ahead in the 22nd minute after quick break away, shooting with his left foot from around 25 yards (meters) after Lucas Paqueta's pass. He doubled the home team's lead 10 minutes later, this time with his right foot after another assist from Paqueta. Pablo Sarabia thought he had cut West Ham's lead in the 58th, but his goal was ruled out for a marginal offside by VAR.

Paqueta completed a hat trick of assists as Bowen made it 3-0 in the 74th by finishing in the corner for his 10th goal of the season.

