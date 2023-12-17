Sports News Roundup: Hall of Famer Abdul-Jabbar to have surgery after breaking hip; Thunder sneak by Nuggets in final second and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Thunder sneak by Nuggets in final second

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points, including a go-ahead jumper with 0.9 seconds left, as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder edged the Denver Nuggets 118-117 on Saturday night. Chet Holmgren had 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks, Jalen Williams scored 24 points and Luguentz Dort had 13 points for Oklahoma City.

NBA-Hall of Famer Abdul-Jabbar to have surgery after breaking hip

Former Los Angeles Lakers centre and NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will undergo surgery on Saturday after breaking his hip following a fall at a concert. The 76-year-old, who won six championships and has a record six MVP titles, was the NBA's all-time leading scorer until Lebron James surpassed his record in February.

'A lot of mediocrity': Tom Brady criticizes level of NFL play

From coaching to development of young players to schemes, Tom Brady did not hold back on what he thinks of the quality of today's NFL. "I think there's a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL. I don't see the excellence that I saw in the past," Brady said on the "The Stephen A. Smith Show" Monday.

Soccer-Club World Cup set for June-July 2025, new Intercontinental Cup in 2024 -FIFA

FIFA's revamped Club World Cup planned for 2025 and set to feature 32 teams will be played from June 15 to July 13, while a new Intercontinental Cup will be played annually from next year, Gianni Infantino, the head of world soccer's governing body, said on Sunday. FIFA had announced an expanded Club World Cup earlier this year and unanimously voted to appoint the United States as hosts for the first edition of the event.

Tennis-Halep says career could be over if appeal against four-year doping ban fails

Simona Halep is unsure if she will play again if the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) does not uphold her appeal against a four-year doping suspension, the Romanian former world number one has said. In September, the 32-year-old former Wimbledon and French Open champion was banned by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for four years for two separate anti-doping rule violations.

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Tiger Woods said on Saturday that the PGA Tour aims to reach a definitive deal to complete its partnership with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) before their self-imposed Dec. 31 deadline. Woods, who joined the PGA Tour board in August, confirmed the deadline remains as set in early June, when the two parties and the European-based DP World Tour announced a merger, although the sides could agree to extend the date.

Golf-Oosthuizen claims back-to-back wins with Mauritius Open success

Louis Oosthuizen completed back-to-back wins on the DP World Tour with a two-shot victory at the Mauritius Open on Sunday, overcoming early jitters to card a final round 69 at the new La Reserve Golf Club, a course he helped to design. The South African last week claimed the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek for his first tournament success in five years, and he repeated the feat six days later with a 17 under-par score, two ahead of England’s Laurie Canter (68, 15 under-par).

Golf-Thai teen Boriboonsub wins Saudi Open for third title in three weeks

Thailand's Denwit Boriboonsub won his first Asian Tour title and his third event in as many weeks when the 19-year-old beat Sweden's Henrik Stenson by three strokes at the season-ending Saudi Open on Sunday. Boriboonsub had won the Aramco Invitational two weeks ago on the Asian Development Tour and followed it up with victory at the Thailand Open last week.

Tennis-'Superstar' Osaka's return a boost for women's tour, says Mouratoglou

The women's tour needs superstars and will benefit from former world number one Naomi Osaka's return following a 15-month break, top tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou said. The four-times Grand Slam champion last played a WTA tournament at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in late September 2022 and had a daughter, Shai, in July this year.

NHL roundup: Vincent Trocheck, Rangers top Bruins in OT

Vincent Trocheck scored both goals as the New York Rangers came from behind for a 2-1 overtime win over the host Boston Bruins on Saturday night. Trocheck slotted home Artemi Panarin's pass from the low left circle at 2:03 of OT to lift New York to its second win in as many games against Boston this season, its second in as many nights and third in four games.

(With inputs from agencies.)