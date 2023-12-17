Left Menu

Bangladesh lifts 2023 edition of U19 Asia Cup following 195 run win over UAE

Bangladesh and UAE reached the finals of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) U19 Asia Cup, following wins over India and Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 22:32 IST
Bangladesh lifts 2023 edition of U19 Asia Cup following 195 run win over UAE
Bangladesh posing with the U19 Asia Cup trophy. (Photo- ACC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Bangladesh lifted the 2023 edition of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) U19 Asia Cup by beating UAE by 195 runs in Dubai on Sunday. Bangladesh and UAE reached the finals of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) U19 Asia Cup, following wins over India and Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.

UAE won the toss and opted to field first. After removing Jishan Alam (7) early at a score of 14, a 125-run partnership for the second wicket between Ashiqur Rahman Shibli and Chowdhur Md Rizwan (60 in 71 balls, with four boundaries and a six) lifted Bangladesh out of trouble. Shibli went on to smash a century, scoring 129 in 149 balls, with 12 fours and a six. He put on another big partnership of 86 runs with Ariful Islam (50 in 40 balls, with six fours) and helped Bangladesh cross the 200-run mark.

In the midst of regular wickets falling later, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, the skipper scored a vital 21 in 11 balls, with two fours and a six, taking Bangladesh to 282/8 in 50 overs. Ayman Ahamed (4/52) was the leading wicket-taker for UAE. Omid Rehman took two scalps while Hardik Pai and Dhruv Parashar got one each.

In the chase of 283 runs, UAE never looked like a threat. They lost wickets at regular intervals, with only Dhruv Parashar (25* in 40 balls, with two fours) and Akshat Rai (11) scoring in double figures. UAE was bundled out for 87 runs in 24.5 overs.

Rohanat Doullah Borson (3/26) and Maruf Mridha (3/29) were the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh. Iqbal Hossain Emon and Sheikh Paevez Jibon also took two wickets. Shibli's ton earned him the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023