AIFF president Chaubey aims to involve players affected by Cerebral Palsy in domestic tournaments

The AIFF President was speaking during the Cerebral Palsy football final, a part of the Khelo India Para Games, which concluded on Sunday. The football title was won by Kerala, who defeated Tamil Nadu 7-0 in the summit clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the capital.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey. (Photo- AIFF) . Image Credit: ANI
All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey, on Sunday, said the federation has plans to involve Cerebral Palsy football players in the broad-based structure of AIFF leagues. "The FIFA slogan says 'Football Unites the World'. And I take this opportunity to address the fact that the Cerebral Palsy footballers would also be well involved during our existing AIFF tournaments in some capacity," Chaubey said as quoted in an AIFF release.

"In the tournaments organised by the AIFF, it is a practice for the participating teams and players to hold the hands of youngsters while walking into the ground. The Cerebral Palsy football players can also be included in this practice, which should come as an encouragement for these players," he said. Chaubey pointed out that the AIFF conducts several tournaments like the I-League, I-League 2, I-League 3, Kalinga Super Cup, Santosh Trophy, and many other national championships in both men's and women's categories.

The AIFF President was speaking during the Cerebral Palsy football final, a part of the Khelo India Para Games, which concluded on Sunday. The football title was won by Kerala, who defeated Tamil Nadu 7-0 in the summit clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the capital. The AIFF President said, "Khelo India Para Games is a great initiative. I enjoyed the Cerebral Palsy football, in which Kerala and Tamil Nadu bagged the champions and runners-up spots, respectively, and Haryana clinched the third place. I strongly believe that Cerebral Palsy football will help India enhance their medals tally in the international Para Games. I will also greatly encourage the players of Cerebral Palsy football."

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja was present on the occasion. He congratulated the organisers and participants for the successful conduct of the Para Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

