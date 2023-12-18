Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:04 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 17

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:04 PM ET on Sunday: ----

FOOTBALL NFL Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill inactive vs. Jets Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting New York Jets. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-HILL, Field Level Media -- Report: Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase has separated shoulder Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase sustained a separated right shoulder during his team's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, NFL Network reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-CHASE, Field Level Media

-- Colts RB Jonathan Taylor could return Week 16 Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is close to being cleared to play after missing three games due to a thumb injury that required surgery. FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-TAYLOR-THUMB, Field Level Media -- Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts questionable vs. Seahawks The Philadelphia Eagles will list quarterback Jalen Hurts as questionable for Monday night's game against the host Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported Sunday morning. FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-HURTS, Field Level Media

-- Saints WR Chris Olave inactive vs. Giants New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting New York Giants due to an ankle injury. FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-OLAVE, Field Level Media

-- Reports: Matt Patricia to call defensive plays for Eagles The Philadelphia Eagles have made an adjustment in their defensive coaching ranks ahead of Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks. FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-PATRICIA, Field Level Media -- Today's games: (all times ET) Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. Kansas City at New England, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m. Washington at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m. Baltimore at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.

-- COLLEGE FOOTBALL Ex-Ohio State QB Kyle McCord commits to Syracuse Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord announced his commitment to Syracuse on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-SYR-OSU-MCCORD, Field Level Media -- Upcoming previews: (all times ET) Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. Marshall, Tues., 9 p.m.

---- BASKETBALL NBA Ex-G League player being held on felony charge A former member of the Portland Trail Blazers faces a felony charge in connection with the disappearance of a woman in Las Vegas and is due in court Tuesday. BASKETBALL-NBA-COMANCHE, Field Level Media

-- Today's games: (all times ET) Orlando at Boston, 3 p.m. New Orleans at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m. Houston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Washington at Phoenix, 8 p.m. Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m. -- PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET) Houston at Cleveland (late preview), 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m. Brooklyn at Utah, 9 p.m. Washington at Sacramento (late preview), 10 p.m. New York at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

-- MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Today's games: (all times ET) Top 25 Colgate at No. 16 Illinois, 1 p.m. CSU Pueblo at No. 17 Colorado State, 6 p.m. Non-Top 25 Oregon vs. Syracuse in Sioux Falls, S.D., 1 p.m. Southern California at Auburn, 1 p.m. Pepperdine at Louisville, 2 p.m. Nebraska at Kansas State, 3 p.m. UTSA at Oregon State, 3 p.m. Mississippi State vs. North Texas in Tupelo, Miss., 4 p.m. Oral Roberts at Oklahoma State, 5 p.m. Seton Hall vs. Missouri in Kansas City, 5 p.m. Idaho at Stanford, 5 p.m. Florida A&M at Iowa State, 6 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 8 p.m. -- PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET) Oakland at Michigan State, Mon., 7 p.m. Delaware State at Wake Forest, Mon., 7 p.m. Maine at UCF, Monday, 7 p.m. Coppin State at No. 20 James Madison, Tues., 7 p.m. No. 22 Virginia at Memphis, Tues., 7 p.m. No. 7 Marquette at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

-- WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Top 25 roundup Roundup of Sunday's Top 25 action. BASKETBALL-WNCAAB-TOP-25-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media ---- HOCKEY NHL Today's game: (all times ET) Vancouver at Chicago, 3 p.m. Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m. Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

-- PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET) Anaheim at Detroit (late preview), 7 p.m. Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m. Florida at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. ---- VOLLEYBALL Today's game: (all times ET) NCAA final: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 1 Nebraska at Tampa

---- GOLF Today's event: Champions -- PNC Championship (Tiger-focused recap) ---- ESPORTS Today's event: Dota -- ESL One Kuala Lumpur CS:GO -- BLAST Premier World Final (at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates) CS:GO -- COD Mobile World Championship (at Atlanta) Call of Duty League 2024: Stage 1 Major qualifiers

