Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the 17th round of the Premier League season: MANCHESTER CITY'S DEFENCE FALTERS AGAIN

Champions Manchester City have gone seven games without a clean sheet and have conceded more goals in their last six Premier League games than in their first 11 of the season. Manager Pep Guardiola blasted his team after they gave away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 home draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday, saying they fully deserved the result.

While City have been without league-leading scorer Erling Haaland for the past two league games, it seems defence is the weak spot, not scoring. City's careless defending and a needless penalty led to two late goals, which seems to be a pattern this term. They have dropped nine points by conceding goals after the 80th minute.

"It's not bad luck, it's deserved," an angry Guardiola told reporters. "We give away two points. When you give away this penalty, you deserve it. You see the chances we created and conceded, it's quite similar to all this season - but we are not able to close the games. That is the feeling." ARSENAL UP THE ANTE IN TITLE RACE

Arsenal had lost their last three home games against Brighton & Hove Albion but were determined to end the streak and put on a dominant display to win 2-0 on Sunday. Manager Mikel Arteta hailed an "incredible performance" from his young side as they returned to the Premier League summit after playing with patience and maturity, frequently showing their class in creating chances.

Arsenal were relentless in attack as they produced 26 shots and simply outplayed Roberto de Zerbi's team, who failed to score for the first time this season, while stifling Brighton whenever the visitors had possession. "I think they're the best team in the Premier League this season ... Arsenal had more energy. They were in a different physical condition. They were better, they were stronger," De Zerbi said. "We suffered, we're not used to this type of game."

MCTOMINAY LEADS BY EXAMPLE FOR UNITED It was not pretty as Manchester United ground out a 0-0 draw at Liverpool on Sunday but midfielder Scott McTominay produced a display that suggests he should wear the captain's armband.

McTominay was United skipper in the absence of the suspended Bruno Fernandes and led by example as his side soaked up the pressure to escape from Anfield with a morale-boosting point. Portugal's Fernandes, while one of United's key players, has come under fire this season for his attitude in some games.

Manager Erik Ten Hag will surely give him back the armband, but McTominay has emerged as a real leader. "I think he is one of the examples of what it means to play for Manchester United, to play with the badge on his heart," Ten Hag had said before the game.

TOTTENHAM'S POOR DISCIPLINE COULD RETURN TO BITE THEM For all the plaudits of Tottenham Hotspur's playing style under Ange Postecoglou the north London club's poor disciplinary record is likely to cost them vital points this season.

Friday's 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest that kept Spurs in fifth place was tarnished by a straight red card for Yves Bissouma, the second time he has been sent off this term. Destiny Udogie, who was dismissed in last month's game against Chelsea, also picked up a yellow card which means he will be suspended for next week's match at home to Everton.

Tottenham sit bottom of the Premier League Fair Play table with 44 yellow cards and four reds and, with fixtures coming thick and fast and a backlog of injuries, Postecoglou will be aware that suspensions could derail his side's season. TRIUMPHANT RETURN FOR DYCHE

Everton's former Burnley manager Sean Dyche could not have scripted a better return to Turf Moor on Saturday. Dyche got a loud ovation when he went to the dug-out on Saturday at a ground where he managed for the better part of 10 years. He even has a bar -- the Royal Dyche -- named after him.

Dyche then orchestrated Everton's fourth consecutive victory and clean sheet in a 2-0 win over his old side as the Toffees continued their climb up the table, following their 10 points deduction, to ease their relegation fears. "I was delighted," Dyche said after the win lifted Everton seven points clear of the drop zone.

Eagle-eyed readers noticed that Burnley chairman Alan Pace, who sacked Dyche in April 2022, did not mention his former manager in Saturday's programme notes. If it was a purposeful snub, Dyche shrugged it off.

"I saw Alan Pace this morning in the hotel where we were staying and said hello," Dyche said. "Football is a weird business, I didn't throw my dummy out, I've done my bit, done my years at Burnley and I shook his hand and said have a nice season, crack on."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)