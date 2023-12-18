Real Madrid defender Alaba replaced before halftime against Villarreal with apparent knee injury

— Real Madrid defender David Alaba had to be helped off the field after sustaining an apparent knee injury in the first half of a Spanish league match against Villarreal on Sunday.

Alaba's left knee buckled while he tried to steal the ball from an opponent near midfield. He fell and immediately called for help while grabbing his knee. The 31-year-old Austria defender wasn't able to put weight on his left leg while being helped off the field by a couple of Madrid doctors in the 34th minute at the Santiabo Bernabeu Stadium.

Alaba was replaced by Nacho Fernández. It would be the latest knee injury for Madrid this season. The club is already without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Éder Militão because of serious knee problems.

Madrid was leading Villarreal 2-0 at half-time.

