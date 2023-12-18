Left Menu

Lance Morris released from Australia Test squad for Boxing Day clash

Uncapped pacer Lance Morris has been released from the Australia squad ahead of the Boxing Day Test (December 26) in Melbourne to play in the Big Bash League.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 09:59 IST
Lance Morris (Photo; Cricket Australia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Uncapped pacer Lance Morris has been released from the Australia squad ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne to play in the Big Bash League. There was a possibility of Morris making his debut for the Australian team but, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood's hot form kept the 25-year-old on the sidelines.

With Scott Boland acting as the reserve player, Morris has been released from the squad to play for Perth Scorchers and be available for their next clash against Hobart Hurricanes on December 20 at Optus Stadium. "Lance has been released for the Melbourne match but will stay prepared for Test cricket as he remains firmly in our plans for the summer, should an opportunity arise," national selector George Bailey said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Australia also named a 13-player squad for the second Test after registering a comprehensive 360-run victory. This time instead of naming a 14-player squad, Australia decided to leave Morris behind. Young all-rounder Cameroon Green doesn't have a BBL contract so he will remain with the squad. He is another player who is running in contention to feature in the playing XI, but skipper Pat Cummins feels it is hard to force any changes in the squad.

"I don't think injuries are going to be an issue, so I dare say it will be a pretty similar line-up at this stage. I think all the bowlers are pretty fresh after (the win in Perth). It's basically the ideal start to the summer," Cummins said of the XI who will play in the Boxing Day Test (December 26) as quoted from ICC. The only injury concern that Australia had after the first Test was of star batter Marnus Labuschagne. On Day 3 of the 1st Test, Pakistan debutant Khurram Shahzad hit the right-handed batter on the finger of his right hand with a rearing delivery that jumped off a length. Labuschagne sought medical assistance right away but returned to batting after a few minutes.

But he is expected to get fit in time for the 2nd Test match on December 26. Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

