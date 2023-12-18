Left Menu

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson to miss remainder of series against Bangladesh

New Zealand are taking no risk with pacer Kyle Jamieson's hamstring as he has been ruled out of the remaining two ODI matches of their three-match series against Bangladesh.

18-12-2023
Kyle Jamieson. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand are taking no risk with pacer Kyle Jamieson's hamstring as he has been ruled out of the remaining two ODI matches of their three-match series against Bangladesh. After reporting stiffness in his hamstring after the Kiwis toured Bangladesh, Jamieson didn't feature in the opening 50-over clash in Dunedin on Sunday.

The 28-year-old pacer who was awarded the Player of the Match award in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final in 2021 made his return in September 2023 after battling a back injury for a year. Ben Sears who is a bit short on experience will remain in the Blackcaps squad for the final two ODI matches. Jamieson is expected to regain fitness for the three-game T20I series which is slated to begin on December 27 in Napier.

Experienced batter Kane Williamson is set to lead New Zealand's T20I squad against Bangladesh in the upcoming series. New Zealand coach Gary Stead expressed his dissapointment with Jamieson's absence and also backed Sears to perform if he gets the opportunity to feature for the Kiwis in the next two games.

"There's a lot of cricket ahead of us and we want to make sure Kyle's in the best place possible without taking any unnecessary risks," Stead said as quoted from ICC. "As we flagged when naming the ODI Squad we see the series as a chance to provide opportunities to some new players, and Ben fits that category," Stead added.

Along with Jamieson, batter Finn Allen will also miss the second match as he opted to play in domestic cricket, but he will re-join the squad for the third game. New Zealand squad: Tom Latham, Adi Ashok (matches 2 and 3), Finn Allen (match 3), Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Ben Sears. (ANI)

