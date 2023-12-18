Sports News Roundup: Factbox-Soccer-FIFA Club World Cup format and qualification criteria for 2025; Golf-Woods optimistic following family weekend at PNC Championship and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Factbox-Soccer-FIFA Club World Cup format and qualification criteria for 2025

FIFA announced on Sunday that its revamped Club World Cup, to be held for the first time in 2025, will feature 32 teams and will be played from mid-June to mid-July. Following are details of how the tournament will work:

NHL roundup: Ex-Devil Adam Henrique powers Ducks with hat trick

Adam Henrique notched his first career hat trick, producing the milestone against his former team Sunday night as the visiting Anaheim Ducks earned a rare win by beating the New Jersey Devils 5-1 in Newark, N.J. Henrique, who played one game for the Devils during the 2010-11 season then spent the next six-plus seasons with New Jersey, entered Sunday with 26 two-goal efforts in 858 NHL games.

NBA-Hall of Famer Abdul-Jabbar to have surgery after breaking hip

Former Los Angeles Lakers centre and NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will undergo surgery on Saturday after breaking his hip following a fall at a concert. The 76-year-old, who won six championships and has a record six MVP titles, was the NBA's all-time leading scorer until Lebron James surpassed his record in February.

NFL roundup: James Cook, Bills roll over Cowboys

James Cook rushed for a career-high 179 yards and totaled two touchdowns to propel the Buffalo Bills to a 31-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Cook reeled in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen early in the second quarter and rushed for a 24-yard score early in the fourth. The second-year running back also set career-high totals in carries (25) and scrimmage yards (221).

NBA roundup: Celtics tackle Magic, improve to 14-0 at home

Jaylen Brown heated up late to polish off a 31-point performance as the Boston Celtics continued to inch toward history with a 114-97 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic on Sunday. Boston has won its first 14 home games of the season, becoming just the second team in franchise history to accomplish the feat. The 1957-58 Celtics got off to the best start in front of a friendly crowd, going 18-0.

Soccer-Club World Cup set for June-July 2025, new Intercontinental Cup in 2024 -FIFA

FIFA's revamped Club World Cup planned for 2025 and set to feature 32 teams will be played from June 15 to July 13, while a new Intercontinental Cup will be played annually from next year, Gianni Infantino, the head of world soccer's governing body, said on Sunday. The announcement drew criticism from the global players' union FIFPro as well as the World Leagues Forum (WLF), an organisation representing 44 major professional leagues that is chaired by Premier League chief Richard Masters.

Golf-Oosthuizen claims back-to-back wins with Mauritius Open success

Louis Oosthuizen completed back-to-back wins on the DP World Tour with a two-shot victory at the Mauritius Open on Sunday, overcoming early jitters to card a final round 69 at the new La Reserve Golf Club, a course he helped to design. The South African last week claimed the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek for his first tournament success in five years, and he repeated the feat six days later with a 17 under-par score, two ahead of England’s Laurie Canter (68, 15 under-par).

Golf-Thai teen Boriboonsub wins Saudi Open for third title in three weeks

Thailand's Denwit Boriboonsub won his first Asian Tour title and his third event in as many weeks when the 19-year-old beat Sweden's Henrik Stenson by three strokes at the season-ending Saudi Open on Sunday. Boriboonsub had won the Aramco Invitational two weeks ago on the Asian Development Tour and followed it up with victory at the Thailand Open last week.

Tennis-'Superstar' Osaka's return a boost for women's tour, says Mouratoglou

The women's tour needs superstars and will benefit from former world number one Naomi Osaka's return following a 15-month break, top tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou said. The four-times Grand Slam champion last played a WTA tournament at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in late September 2022 and had a daughter, Shai, in July this year.

Golf-Woods optimistic following family weekend at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods believes he can still win on the PGA Tour and was full of appreciation after he and son Charlie carded a final round 61 at the PNC Championship in Orlando on Sunday. With Tiger's 16-year-old daughter Sam caddying, the pair shot a sparkling second round 11-under to finish tied for fifth at the event formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge.

