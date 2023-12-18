Rugby-Pirates' Grubb released from hospital after high-tackle injury stops match

Cornish Pirates back row Ben Grubb has been released from hospital after falling unconscious from a high tackle during a Championship match on Saturday. The game at Ealing Trailfinders was abandoned after the on-field ambulance took Grubb to the hospital.

"Tests and scans coming back clear," Pirates said in a statement on Saturday. "Ben is on his way back to Cornwall and will continue his rehab at the club. "Ben would also like to pass on his thanks for all the well wishes."

The match will be re-scheduled by the English Rugby Football Union (RFU), the club added.

