Investigation finds no evidence of wrongdoing related to death of Sheffield United Women player

There was no evidence of wrongdoing related to the death of Sheffield United Women player Maddy Cusack in September, the club said Monday following an independent investigation.Cusack, who also worked as a marketing executive at Sheffield United, died at the age of 27.

There was "no evidence of wrongdoing" related to the death of Sheffield United Women player Maddy Cusack in September, the club said Monday following an independent investigation.

Cusack, who also worked as a marketing executive at Sheffield United, died at the age of 27. The team didn't disclose any details about Cusack's death.

An independent third party was appointed at the request of Cusack's family to carry out a formal investigation into concerns it raised about conduct at the club.

"The investigation has found no evidence of wrongdoing," Sheffield United said in a statement. "The club is always looking for ways to evolve and will reflect on the outcomes and recommendations arising from the investigation to consider how processes and policies may be improved." The club said will "review and expand the club-wide wellbeing support offered to our staff and to increase the learning and development opportunities for all staff around language and culture, welfare and mental health awareness." Cusack, a former England youth international midfielder, had just started her sixth season with the team in the second-tier Women's Championship, making her the longest-serving player in the current squad.

