From Pat Cummins to Shahrukh Khan: Players who could set IPL 2024 auction stage on fire

The cricketing world is buzzing ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction, which will take place in Dubai on Tuesday, as the 10 IPL franchises will battle it out to grab top-tier players. Players can start bidding for as little as Rs 2 crore, with the expectation that the top will command much larger sums. There is a lot of speculation about who will be rewarded handsomely.

This will be a mini-event, but there will undoubtedly be some large money thrown around and some significant moves made given the type of players that certain teams have released and some of the names that are up for grabs. This year's auction pool includes a number of nig names as well as some young names that could spark bidding wars. Let's take a look at the five players who could set the IPL 2024 auction stage on fire.

Pat Cummins (Australia) Pat Cummins, an Australian fast bowler who missed this year's IPL due to a hectic schedule, is making a much-anticipated return. Cummins was instrumental in Australia's recent World Cup victory, winning praise for his effort. The 30-year-old is expected to be a sought-after item, with a top base price of Rs 2 crore.

Harshal Patel (India) RCB released the right-arm pacer ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction. Patel has recently been one of the top Indian pacers in the IPL, with 111 wickets in 91 matches. He took 14 wickets in 13 matches last season, before excelling in the 2021 season, when he took 32 wickets in 15 matches and won the Purple Cap.

Patel, who is adept at bowling in batting-friendly conditions at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, may be an astute signing for a team searching for a fast bowler. The Gujarat-born bowler, who has a starting price of Rs 2 crore, might spark a bidding battle in Dubai. Shahrukh Khan (Uncapped player)

Because of the influence Shahrukh has had on the IPL, it's easy to assume that he will stat a bidding war between the teams. Despite being an uncapped player, Shahrukh's big-hitting skill has propelled him to the top of the pool. He is an exceptional finisher and a good spin bowler. It's also why his release by the Punjab Kings was seen as one of the most perplexing actions prior to the auction. Shahrukh scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 165.95 in 14 matches last season. Shardul Thakur (India)

Thakur was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders prior to the IPL 2024 retention deadline. Thakur has played in the Indian Premier League for eight seasons and has made 86 appearances. Thakur, a fast-bowling all-rounder, has 89 wickets at an economy of 9.18 and a strike rate of 18.83 in his IPL career. He has also scored 286 runs at a strike rate of 140.20 with one half-century. He might be an excellent choice for teams seeking a fast-bowling all-rounder or an Indian pacer, such as Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings.

Mitchell Starc (Australia) Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc earned his second World Cup title this year and hasn't appeared in the IPL since 2015. Starc has frequently been a prime candidate for the most expensive buy in the past, and despite being 34 and nearing the end of his career, he remains a coveted property. He could still be the most expensive buy of them all.

While the left-arm bowler was signed by KKR for Rs. 9.4 crores in the 2018 IPL auction, he did not play a single match and was later released. Starc is expected to be one of the big money buys in the auction after a World Cup campaign that gained fire in the latter stages, with several clubs looking for an overseas pacer. (ANI)

