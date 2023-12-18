Left Menu

"Everyone is just embracing challenge": Australia coach Shelley Nitschke wary of spin challenge ahead of India Test

The Test will begin from Thursday in Mumbai, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Australian Test team (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the one-off Test against India, Australia's coach Shelley Nitschke admitted that the match had been a "tough one to prepare for" despite the hours spent practising at the Wankhede ground. Australia women haven't lost a Test match since 2014, but they face a tough battle in India as they prepare for the one-off Test in Mumbai, which begins on Thursday.

Following England's 347-run loss to India last week, Australia understands the importance of countering India's spinners as they seek their first women's Test triumph on Indian soil. The only Tests Australia women have played in India have all been draws, with all four games ending in draws.

Now, as they prepare for a Test match in India, Australia's biggest threat will be the turning track that saw the demise of England. "Looks like we are going to get some really traditional subcontinent conditions but it's also really exciting. Think everyone is just embracing the challenge. We are just doing whatever we can to prepare," Nitschke said ahead of the Test as quoted by ICC.

Australia have a possible four-pronged spin attack to oppose India's in Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, and Alana King, and will be hoping that the four have a successful outing with the red ball. If all four spinners participate, only one pacer from Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle, and Kim Garth may be available.

"We've certainly got a lot of options and a number of all-rounders. We aren't really clear on where that will land at the moment, we have some decisions to make," Nitschke said. Alyssa Healy is scheduled to lead the side after recuperating from a dog bite injury to her finger. According to the coach, she will captain the Test team "unless there is some significant change."

The Test will begin from Thursday in Mumbai, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

