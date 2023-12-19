Left Menu

Rugby-Contepomi succeeds Cheika as Argentina head coach

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2023 02:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 02:24 IST
Rugby-Contepomi succeeds Cheika as Argentina head coach

Former Argentina flyhalf Felipe Contepomi will be their new head coach, succeeding Australian Michael Cheika, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said on Monday. Cheika reached an agreement with the UAR to depart with his Los Pumas assistant Contepomi, who won 87 caps as a player for Argentina, continuing the project.

Contepomi's appointment comes after Argentina finished fourth at this year's World Cup. Cheika, who was appointed in March 2022 led Los Pumas in 24 test matches, recording 11 wins and 13 defeats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023