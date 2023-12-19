Rugby-Contepomi succeeds Cheika as Argentina head coach
Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2023 02:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 02:24 IST
Former Argentina flyhalf Felipe Contepomi will be their new head coach, succeeding Australian Michael Cheika, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said on Monday. Cheika reached an agreement with the UAR to depart with his Los Pumas assistant Contepomi, who won 87 caps as a player for Argentina, continuing the project.
Contepomi's appointment comes after Argentina finished fourth at this year's World Cup. Cheika, who was appointed in March 2022 led Los Pumas in 24 test matches, recording 11 wins and 13 defeats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Cup
- Australian
- Los Pumas
- Contepomi
- Felipe Contepomi
- Michael Cheika
- Argentina
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australian wildfires: is the term 'bushfire' out of date?
Australian series 'The Test' third season to focus on 2023 Ashes
"Davey's been absolute champion of Australian cricket": Glenn Maxwell reacts to Johnson's column on David Warner
Sports News Roundup: Zach Hyman posts hat trick in Oilers' win; Injured Kyrgios absent from Australian Open draw and more
Australian government hopes to rush laws that could detain dangerous migrants