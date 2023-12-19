Left Menu

Rugby-Contepomi succeeds Cheika as Argentina head coach

Former Argentina flyhalf Felipe Contepomi will be their new head coach, succeeding Australian Michael Cheika, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said on Monday. Contepomi, who won 87 caps as a player for Argentina, served as assistant to Cheika, who leaves after less than two years in the role having led them to the semi-finals of the World Cup in October and a fourth-placed finish.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2023 02:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 02:53 IST
Rugby-Contepomi succeeds Cheika as Argentina head coach
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

Former Argentina flyhalf Felipe Contepomi will be their new head coach, succeeding Australian Michael Cheika, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said on Monday.

Contepomi, who won 87 caps as a player for Argentina, served as assistant to Cheika, who leaves after less than two years in the role having led them to the semi-finals of the World Cup in October and a fourth-placed finish. "I want to thank all the Argentines for these wonderful years together, the UAR, the staff and the players for having trusted me for this challenge," Cheika said in a statement.

"I am very proud to have been the head coach of Los Pumas and it is one of the experiences I have enjoyed the most in my coaching career. "Although I was born in Australia, a big part of me will be Argentina. I am convinced that Felipe and his staff will lead the team in the best way."

Cheika, who was appointed in March 2022, led Los Pumas in 24 test matches, recording 11 wins and 13 defeats. They reached the last four of the World Cup in France, where they suffered a heavy defeat to New Zealand before narrowly losing to England in the bronze final.

"I had the honour of working with Michael Cheika in the consolidation of a sporting project, which challenges and excites us as part of a great Argentine team," Contepomi said. "For that reason I am grateful for the extraordinary opportunity that the UAR gives me to continue working towards the cherished goal of the 2027 World Cup in Australia."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023