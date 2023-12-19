Left Menu

Olympics-LA28 CEO Carter stepping down

Kathy Carter said on Monday she is stepping down as CEO of Los Angeles Games organizers LA28 as preparations enter a new phase with just over four years to go until the 2028 Olympics. Carter joined LA28 in October 2018 as chief revenue officer and was named CEO in 2021, focusing on negotiating corporate sponsorship deals.

"As anticipated, because LA28 is moving from a commercial and planning phase to an operational and delivery phase, now is the right time for me to pass the torch," Carter said in a statement. "As of 2024, I will transition from my role as CEO and am honored to continue with LA28 as Senior Advisor."

LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman said Carter had been a "driving force behind the first phase of our strategic plan". "As that phase nears completion, we have undoubtedly built a strong foundation for the next four years, and now is the time to transition to the next phase," Wasserman said in a statement.

It is unclear when a new CEO will be named.

