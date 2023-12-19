Shadab likely to be ruled out of New Zealand T20 series

Senior Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan is unlikely to make the cut for the upcoming T20I series in New Zealand in January as he is yet to fully recover from his ankle injury.

Shadab, however, is expected to continue his rehabilitation while being a part of the squad and will travel to New Zealand.

According to PCB sources, there were discussions to rest former captain Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan for the five-match series but the national selection committee changed its mind.

''Chief selector Wahab Riaz and his colleagues have held discussions online with the team director Muhammad Hafeez and new captain Shaheen Shah Afridi in the last two days,'' the PCB source said.

Test captain, Shan Masood is expected to be named in the T20 squad that plays in New Zealand from January 12 with fast bowler Haris Rauf also in line to make it despite refusing to play the Tests in Australia. Rauf is instead playing in the Big Bash in Australia.

The PCB source also informed that the selectors are against any kind of experimentation with T20 World Cup being played in six months' time.

''The consensus is to start building the World Cup squad from now with no real surprises in store. But some players of the recent World Cup will be dropped,'' he added.

41-year-old Shoaib Malik had expressed his desire to play T20 cricket for Pakistan but Wahab and Co. feel that it will be a step in backward direction.

''There was discussion on whether Malik should be recalled to be utilised in the World Cup but it was felt that it would be better to rely on the younger players some of whom will be picked for New Zealand,'' he said.

Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Muhammad Haris are among the batters who will be playing in New Zealand.

Fast bowlers, Naseem Shah and Ehsanaullah will also not be considered as they are undergoing rehabilitation post surgeries.

While Naseem has had a shoulder operation in the UK, Ehsanullah is rehabilitating from an elbow surgery in Lahore.

The source said that the selectors had also decided to include spinner, Abrar Ahmad in the T20 squad for the first time even though he is recovering from an injury in Australia having missed the first Test in Perth. KHS KHS

