"We had good offensive actions against a very good team": Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis

Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis heaped praise on his team and said that they were good with their attacking performances against the visitors. Punjab FC created history on Monday after they clinched their maiden win in the Indian Super League (ISL). They have beaten Chennaiyin FC by 1-0.

"We had good offensive actions against a very good team with good players. Fast and quality players. We took advantage of many offensive transitions when we intercepted many balls. We went into offensive transitions in very good conditions," Vergetis was quoted by ISL's official website as saying. The head further added that they had too many chances in the game and could have clinched a win with a bigger margin.

"The only negative thing that I have to say is that we had too many chances to secure the result because we were the first to fight until the last second and we never know what happened. We had chances to kill the game earlier," he added. When asked about concerns regarding his team's goal-scoring ability, Vergetis acknowledged his players' struggles in front of goal but believed that this win would significantly boost their confidence.

"It's a matter of work (finishing). It's a matter of the quality of the players, their talent, the decisions (they make) at that moment. We have very good players to finish the situations like today. But don't forget that our players are coming (into the game) after a long period of heavy psychological (pressure) situation from not winning too many games. And this affects our players at that moment. But I believe winning this game will give them extra motivation because they need it. I was very happy to see my players so glad today," he concluded. After securing their first win, Punjab FC stand at 10th place on the ISL standings with eight points. They will lock horns against Odisha FC in their upcoming game on December 26. (ANI)

