Sports News Roundup: Factbox-Soccer-FIFA Club World Cup format and qualification criteria for 2025; Athletics-Russia still banned, but 'things change' says Coe and more

Factbox-Soccer-FIFA Club World Cup format and qualification criteria for 2025

FIFA announced on Sunday that its revamped Club World Cup, to be held for the first time in 2025, will feature 32 teams and will be played from mid-June to mid-July. Following are details of how the tournament will work:

Athletics-Russia still banned, but 'things change' says Coe

The Olympic door for Russian track and field athletes remains firmly shut, Sebastian Coe said on Monday, but he also offered them a glimmer of hope by acknowledging "the world changes" and highlighting a working group that is monitoring the situation. Earlier this month the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that Russians and Belarusians who qualify in their sport for the Paris 2024 Games can take part as neutrals without flags, emblems or anthems, changing the position of their original blanket ban following the invasion of Ukraine.

NHL roundup: Ex-Devil Adam Henrique powers Ducks with hat trick

Adam Henrique notched his first career hat trick, producing the milestone against his former team Sunday night as the visiting Anaheim Ducks earned a rare win by beating the New Jersey Devils 5-1 in Newark, N.J. Henrique, who played one game for the Devils during the 2010-11 season then spent the next six-plus seasons with New Jersey, entered Sunday with 26 two-goal efforts in 858 NHL games.

Golf-Springer earns PGA Tour card weeks after daughter passes away

Keeping himself "grounded" with memories of his daughter, bereaved Nashville golfer Hayden Springer battled his way to a fourth-place finish at Q-School on Monday to earn a coveted U.S. PGA Tour card. Last month, Springer and his wife Emma mourned the death of three-year-old Sage, their first-born child who was diagnosed prenatally with a severe developmental disorder.

Boxing-Wilder says Joshua's promoters don't want to lose their 'cash cow'

Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said the main reason he has not fought Anthony Joshua yet is because the British boxer's promoters are afraid of losing their "cash cow". The pair will fight separate opponents on the same bill at a mega-show in Riyadh on Saturday, with former WBC title holder Wilder taking on Joseph Parker and Joshua, the former WBA, IBF and WBO champion, facing Otto Wallin.

NFL roundup: James Cook, Bills roll over Cowboys

James Cook rushed for a career-high 179 yards and totaled two touchdowns to propel the Buffalo Bills to a 31-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Cook reeled in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen early in the second quarter and rushed for a 24-yard score early in the fourth. The second-year running back also set career-high totals in carries (25) and scrimmage yards (221).

NBA roundup: Celtics tackle Magic, improve to 14-0 at home

Jaylen Brown heated up late to polish off a 31-point performance as the Boston Celtics continued to inch toward history with a 114-97 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic on Sunday. Boston has won its first 14 home games of the season, becoming just the second team in franchise history to accomplish the feat. The 1957-58 Celtics got off to the best start in front of a friendly crowd, going 18-0.

Soccer-Club World Cup set for June-July 2025, new Intercontinental Cup in 2024 -FIFA

FIFA's revamped Club World Cup planned for 2025 and set to feature 32 teams will be played from June 15 to July 13, while a new Intercontinental Cup will be played annually from next year, Gianni Infantino, the head of world soccer's governing body, said on Sunday. The announcement drew criticism from the global players' union FIFPro as well as the World Leagues Forum (WLF), an organisation representing 44 major professional leagues that is chaired by Premier League chief Richard Masters.

Olympics-LA28 CEO Carter stepping down

Kathy Carter said on Monday she is stepping down as CEO of Los Angeles Games organizers LA28 as preparations enter a new phase with just over four years to go until the 2028 Olympics. Carter joined LA28 in October 2018 as chief revenue officer and was named CEO in 2021, focusing on negotiating corporate sponsorship deals.

Golf-Oosthuizen claims back-to-back wins with Mauritius Open success

Louis Oosthuizen completed back-to-back wins on the DP World Tour with a two-shot victory at the Mauritius Open on Sunday, overcoming early jitters to card a final round 69 at the new La Reserve Golf Club, a course he helped to design. The South African last week claimed the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek for his first tournament success in five years, and he repeated the feat six days later with a 17 under-par score, two ahead of England’s Laurie Canter (68, 15 under-par).

