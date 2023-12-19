Sports News Roundup: Factbox-Soccer-FIFA Club World Cup format and qualification criteria for 2025; Soccer-Club World Cup set for June-July 2025, new Intercontinental Cup in 2024 -FIFA and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Factbox-Soccer-FIFA Club World Cup format and qualification criteria for 2025

FIFA announced on Sunday that its revamped Club World Cup, to be held for the first time in 2025, will feature 32 teams and will be played from mid-June to mid-July. Following are details of how the tournament will work:

Athletics-Russia still banned, but 'things change' says Coe

The Olympic door for Russian track and field athletes remains firmly shut, Sebastian Coe said on Monday, but he also offered them a glimmer of hope by acknowledging "the world changes" and highlighting a working group that is monitoring the situation. Earlier this month the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that Russians and Belarusians who qualify in their sport for the Paris 2024 Games can take part as neutrals without flags, emblems or anthems, changing the position of their original blanket ban following the invasion of Ukraine.

Golf-Springer earns PGA Tour card weeks after daughter passes away

Keeping himself "grounded" with memories of his daughter, bereaved Nashville golfer Hayden Springer battled his way to a fourth-place finish at Q-School on Monday to earn a coveted U.S. PGA Tour card. Last month, Springer and his wife Emma mourned the death of three-year-old Sage, their first-born child who was diagnosed prenatally with a severe developmental disorder.

Boxing-Wilder says Joshua's promoters don't want to lose their 'cash cow'

Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said the main reason he has not fought Anthony Joshua yet is because the British boxer's promoters are afraid of losing their "cash cow". The pair will fight separate opponents on the same bill at a mega-show in Riyadh on Saturday, with former WBC title holder Wilder taking on Joseph Parker and Joshua, the former WBA, IBF and WBO champion, facing Otto Wallin.

NFL roundup: James Cook, Bills roll over Cowboys

James Cook rushed for a career-high 179 yards and totaled two touchdowns to propel the Buffalo Bills to a 31-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Cook reeled in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen early in the second quarter and rushed for a 24-yard score early in the fourth. The second-year running back also set career-high totals in carries (25) and scrimmage yards (221).

Soccer-Club World Cup set for June-July 2025, new Intercontinental Cup in 2024 -FIFA

FIFA's revamped Club World Cup planned for 2025 and set to feature 32 teams will be played from June 15 to July 13, while a new Intercontinental Cup will be played annually from next year, Gianni Infantino, the head of world soccer's governing body, said on Sunday. The announcement drew criticism from the global players' union FIFPro as well as the World Leagues Forum (WLF), an organisation representing 44 major professional leagues that is chaired by Premier League chief Richard Masters.

Olympics-LA28 CEO Carter stepping down

Kathy Carter said on Monday she is stepping down as CEO of Los Angeles Games organizers LA28 as preparations enter a new phase with just over four years to go until the 2028 Olympics. Carter joined LA28 in October 2018 as chief revenue officer and was named CEO in 2021, focusing on negotiating corporate sponsorship deals.

Golf-Oosthuizen claims back-to-back wins with Mauritius Open success

Louis Oosthuizen completed back-to-back wins on the DP World Tour with a two-shot victory at the Mauritius Open on Sunday, overcoming early jitters to card a final round 69 at the new La Reserve Golf Club, a course he helped to design. The South African last week claimed the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek for his first tournament success in five years, and he repeated the feat six days later with a 17 under-par score, two ahead of England’s Laurie Canter (68, 15 under-par).

NHL roundup: Surging Stars top Kraken in OT

Thomas Harley scored at 2:16 of overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory against the visiting Seattle Kraken on Monday night. Matt Duchene had two goals and an assist and Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars, who extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1). Joe Pavelski added two assists and goaltender Scott Wedgewood, filling in for the injured Jake Oettinger, made 35 saves to improve to 7-1-2 this season.

NBA roundup: Clippers hang 151 points on Pacers

James Harden scored a season-high 35 points and handed out nine assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers extend their winning streak to eight games with a 151-127 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in Indianapolis. Harden shot 12 of 16 from the floor, including 8 of 11 from 3-point distance. Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, Paul George had 27 points, Ivica Zubac finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for the Clippers.

