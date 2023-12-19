Left Menu

SRH snap Head for 6.8 crore, Powell fetches 7.40 crore

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 19-12-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 14:03 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad grabbed the services of Australia's World Cup final hero Travis Head for Rs 6.80 crore after an intense bidding battle with CSK while Rovman Powell emerged as the costliest player in set 1 of the IPL auction, going to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.40 crore, here on Tuesday.

West Indies T20 skipper Powell, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, was the first player to go under the hammer at the mini auction and as many as three teams showed keen interest to rope him in for the 2024 season. Eventually, Rajasthan Royals got their hands on the big hitter, who also captains their team Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Head, who scored a match-winning century in the ODI World Cup final against India and also starred in the World Test Championship final against the Rohit Sharma-led team earlier this year, on the other hand, saw reigning champions Chennai Super Kings and SRH indulge in a bidding war.

The wicketkeeper batter was finally grabbed by 2016 champions SRH.

The trio of former Australia skipper Steve Smith, India's Manish Pandey and Rilee Rossouw went unsold, while England's Harry Brook was snapped by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore.

