IPL Auction: Tristan Stubbs goes to DC, KKR acquire KS Bharat

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Tristan Stubbs has been bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) for his base price of 50 lakh in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 15:52 IST
Tristan Stubbs (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Tristan Stubbs has been bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) for his base price of 50 lakh in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday. Meanwhile, KS Bharat, the India keeper entered the auction at 50 lakh. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) need a local keeper-batter, so they started the bidding for Bharat. KKR bought the services of Bharat at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

On the other hand, Josh Inglis, another WC winner invited bids from 2 crore however he went unsold. England's hard-hitting keeper-batter Phil Salt entered the auction at the base price of 1.5 crore. There was awkward silence across all auction tables and the English player went unsold in the auction.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins broke the roof as he became the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League as he was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 20.50 crore on Tuesday at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. With a base price of Rs 2 crore, Cummins attracted the attention of Mumbai Indians who entered the bidding war for the first time. As the price continued to rise, MI backed while Royal Challengers Bangalore joined the bidding war against CSK. When it seemed RCB would walk away with the players SRH entered the battle, and a high-bidding war unfolded in the next moments. (ANI)

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

