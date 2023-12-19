Left Menu

"I was expecting that RCB would release me": Harshal Patel

India speedster Harshal Patel admitted that he was expecting to get released after producing an "average" performance for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last season.

19-12-2023
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India speedster Harshal Patel admitted that he was expecting to get released after producing an "average" performance for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last season. Patel emerged as one of the richest players in the IPL 2024 auction. The Indian speedster had a base price of Rs 2 crores. In the 2023 IPL season, Harshal took part in the T20 tournament with the RCB. He has played 92 matches in his IPL career, and scalped 111 wickets.

He was bagged by Punjab Kings for a price tag of Rs 11.75 crore. Patel talked about his expectations from the auction and spoke to JioCinema, "Honestly, the management would have felt, and even I did, that my last season was average. They may have felt that I didn't justify that price tag. So, I was expecting that they would release me. At the same time, in previous years before last, I had done really well for RCB, so I thought that would also probably retain me. But you know, the franchises and players' thoughts may not match." When he was quizzed about his hefty price tag and if it is justified or not, he replied, "Every team needs an Indian fast bowler, especially those who can bowl in the death. Even though I didn't have a great season last year, it didn't mean I lost skills or lost confidence. I feel that if I am executing well, I can bowl in any situation."

Harshal will see a lot of familiar faces during his time with PBKS, with the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Shikhar Dhawan already a part of the franchise. "It feels really nice. A lot of these guys especially the fast bowlers, I really rate them very highly. With Kagiso Rabada, I have played for 2-3 years in Delhi and enjoy a great relationship with him. Obviously, with Shikhar bhai, I enjoy a great relationship. So, hopefully, we'll play good cricket and overcome the title drought," Harshal added. (ANI)

