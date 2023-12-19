Left Menu

Pakistan name 17-player squad led by Shaheen Afridi for T20I series against New Zealand

Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Afridi will lead a 17-player squad against New Zealand in the T20I bilateral series.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 17:21 IST
Pakistan name 17-player squad led by Shaheen Afridi for T20I series against New Zealand
Shaheen Afridi (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Afridi will lead a 17-player squad against New Zealand in the T20I bilateral series. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday. The series in New Zealand, which starts on January 12 will be Afridi's first assignment as the team's full-time T20I skipper.

Due to an injury, senior all-rounder Shadab Khan, who served as the T20I team's vice-captain during the Men's T20 World Cup, will not be selected. "Shadab Khan is a very important member of Pakistan T20 cricket. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury (during the National T20) and requires 2 further weeks of rehab. After that, he'll be available to bowl," Chief Selector Wahab Riaz said while announcing the squad regarding Shadab's absence as quoted y ICC.

With as many as three wicketkeepers in the squad, a number of other rookies were given a chance to impress. Nevertheless, Riaz clarified that Mohammad Haris, who performed admirably in the T20 World Cup, was left off the team in order to give other players who had performed well in local cricket a chance.

The other wicketkeeper in the team is Haseebullah Khan, a twenty-year-old who made an impression in the Pakistan Super League. Because they are recuperating and becoming healthy again, fast bowlers Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah, and Muhammad Hasnain were not taken into consideration.

Azam Khan, one of the three wicketkeepers, came in for special mention from Riaz. "We have watched Azam Khan very closely. At times, you have to prefer skills over fitness. If a player can win you a match, that's more important than anything else. We've seen he's a high-impact player in PSL, domestic cricket, other leagues - we've tried many players at No.6 so now we want to give Azam a chance," Riaz stated.

Pakistan squad: Shaheen Afridi (c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023